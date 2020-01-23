Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night at the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and Capital Street in Pawtucket.

Eyewitness News crews were on the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. and observed officers surrounding a minivan with damage to its windshield and hood on the driver’s side.

A witness at the scene told us, the victim was unconscious in the roadway after being struck. There’s no word on that person’s condition this morning.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more information from Pawtucket police.