Person arrested for hit-and-run in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a person they believe was the driver in a hit-and-run accident that left a woman injured, is now in custody.

Pawtucket police were called to the intersection of George and Martin Streets around 7:45 p.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian.

Police say the woman was conscious and alert at the time and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for her injuries.

A witness on the scene showed Eyewitness News his dash cam video that captured the crash, a car was seen speeding away.

Right now, there are no further details on the arrest.