NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating after a man was struck by a car in North Smithfield.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Route 146 and Sayles Hill Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

State Police said the victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the car was not injured and remained on the scene, according to police.