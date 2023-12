PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by several vehicles on the highway Friday evening, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Troopers responded to I-95 North in Pawtucket following reports of a person who was struck while walking along the side of the highway.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear at this time why the person was on the highway.