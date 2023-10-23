NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a car in North Smithfield Monday evening, according to police.

Police said the 52-year-old woman was crossing Route 146 South near Sayles Hill Road when she was hit by an oncoming car.

The woman was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said the woman crossed the roadway in a spot that was “neither marked nor approved for pedestrian crossing.”

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. It does not appear that criminal charges will be filed at this time.