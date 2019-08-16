Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-95 on-ramp

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died after being hit by a car on an I-95 on-ramp in Pawtucket, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Police said the victim was hit by a vehicle while walking on Exit 27 on I-95 Southbound near Lonsdale Avenue

We’ve just learned this scene was a result of a FATAL pedestrian crash. @RIStatePolice are looking for witnesses who saw something.

The driver is cooperating with authorities @wpri12 https://t.co/GiBbgFxxnN — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) August 16, 2019

The driver who hit the person is cooperating with the investigation and police said they’re looking into whether or not charges will be filed.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen the victim prior to the incident since they are trying to determine what the person was doing on the on-ramp.

Anyone who may have any information should contact the Rhode Island State Police at (401) 444-1000.