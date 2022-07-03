PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a weekend to cool off at the pool and some residents in Pawtucket tell us, they’re excited to have the city’s public pool open again.

The Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool officially opened for summer on Saturday.

The city announced that both the police and fire departments are once again offering thirty volunteers to serve as lifeguards due to the nationwide lifeguard shortage.

12 News spoke with one parent who said Fairlawn Pool is the only affordable place to cool off with her family during the summer.

“If the pool is not open, it is going to be heartbreaking for me and the kids too,” Rosemary Joelsimet said. “The pool is closer to us, I am a very busy mom. It is easy to get here and spend a couple of hours with them.”

Pool hours are: Monday and Thursday — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free lunches will be served daily Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

You can find information on the Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool and any closures due to inclement weather on the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Facebook page.