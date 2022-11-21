A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman was sentenced to federal prison for recording a video of herself molesting a toddler and sending it to her boyfriend, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Samantha York, 34, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Police found the video on York’s boyfriend’s phone after he was arrested as part of a separate investigation, Cunha’s office said. The boyfriend, a 33-year-old Foster man, is currently awaiting trial on unrelated child pornography charges.