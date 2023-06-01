PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Pawtucket woman Thursday after detectives found fentanyl and an illegal firearm inside her home, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Jodiany Urena, 33, is facing a number of charges, including possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Urena was taken into custody after detectives reportedly found roughly 300 grams of suspected fentanyl, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and nearly $20,000 cash while searching her Pleasant Street apartment.

Police said Urena was previously convicted of drug trafficking charges and was on probation at the time of her arrest.