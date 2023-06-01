PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Pawtucket woman Thursday after detectives found fentanyl and an illegal firearm inside her home, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Jodiany Urena, 33, is facing a number of charges, including possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.
Urena was taken into custody after detectives reportedly found roughly 300 grams of suspected fentanyl, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and nearly $20,000 cash while searching her Pleasant Street apartment.
Police said Urena was previously convicted of drug trafficking charges and was on probation at the time of her arrest.
Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »