Pawtucket woman claims man exposed himself before stealing packages from front door

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a man who’s believed to have stolen delivery packages from a Pawtucket doorstep on Thursday.

The tall, black man with long dreadlocks was captured on surveillance video outside the Brewster Street home around 1:20 p.m.

Pawtucket Police are looking for your help identifying this suspect — he allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics and clothes from a house in the city. To the suspects' surprise, it was all caught on camera. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ZcoQYuaqfi — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) August 23, 2019

The victim, Diane Farrow, told Eyewitness News the man also exposed himself to her.

Farrow said it all started when the man walked up to her third-floor apartment and knocked on the door looking for a person who didn’t live there.

“‘It’s time for you to leave,’ I said, ‘because there is nobody here by that name,'” Farrow said. “That is when he said to me he would help me out with his privates.”

Farrow says the man then stole more than $200 worth of clothes and electronics, including a tablet that was going to be gifted to her son for his birthday this Friday.

“Who is he to take everything that I ordered?” she asked. “I mean, even underwear, private stuff he stole. This is ridiculous. This guy needs to get stopped.”

Farrow reported the incident to Pawtucket police, who are now investigating. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. Craig Letourneau at (401) 727-9100 ext. 818.