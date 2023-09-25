PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman accused of stabbing her mother to death over the weekend faced a judge Monday morning.

Sharita Watkins, 28, was arraigned on a charge of domestic violence murder and was ordered held without bail.

Police say they received a call around 10:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing at a home on Manton Street.

Watkins was the caller and told police that she stabbed her mother, 53-year-old Mary Melendez.

Melendez was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.