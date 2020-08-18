Pawtucket woman charged with DUI after crashing into parked cruiser

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman was arrested overnight under suspicion of driving drunk after she allegedly hit a Rhode Island State Police cruiser on the highway and neglected to stop afterward.

According to state police, the cruiser was unoccupied when it was struck around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday alongside I-95 North. The trooper had pulled over to assist another trooper with a motor vehicle stop near the Lonsdale Avenue exit.

The driver, identified as Lea Morretti, 44, entered the breakdown lane and crashed into the cruiser, police said, then continued down the highway. She was stopped by police a short distance away and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Morretti was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs and duty to stop in accident resulting in damage to an unattended vehicle. She was released on $5,000 personal recognizance.

