PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman accused of abusing her 16-year-old poodle is now facing charges, the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Wednesday.

Dawn Abbenante, 57, has been charged with unnecessary cruelty to animals resulting in death and failure to provide a dog with adequate veterinary care, the AG’s office said.

On March 14, Ocean State Veterinary Specialists (OSVS) contacted the R.I. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (RISPCA) about a dog named Diamond being dropped off to be cremated.

OSVS staff said Diamond showed clear signs of neglect before her death, including significant hair loss, matting, overgrown nails, and two large abdominal tumors. The dog also appeared to be covered in fecal matter.

When investigators contacted the person who brought Diamond into OSVS, the AG’s office said she told police the dog belonged to Abbenante. The dog had not received veterinary care in more than two years.

A warrant was issued for Abbenante’s arrest after attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, according to the AG’s office. She was taken into custody on March 22.

Abbenante is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.