PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Pawtucket woman after investigators found more than 2,000 methamphetamine pills disguised as Adderall.

Detectives searched two residences Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation intro the distribution of narcotics in Pawtucket and surrounding communities.

Police said officers found two handguns, more than $69,000 cash, 2,300 phony Adderall pills, two pounds of marijuana and two ounces of cocaine.

(Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department)

The target of the investigation, identified by police as 37-year-old Latasha Pina, is facing a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacturing controlled substances near a school and maintaining a common nuisance.

Both of Pina’s residences were in “very close proximity to several elementary schools and playgrounds, according to police.