PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman is facing animal cruelty charges after the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) found her alleged neglect of her dog resulted in its death.

Dawn Abbenante brought her dog, an elderly terrier mix, to the Ocean State Veterinary Specialists last week, the RISPCA said.

The dog was dead and showed clear signs of neglect, according to the RISPCA, including significant hair loss, matting, and two large abdominal tumors.

The RISPCA said a warrant was issued for Abbenante’s arrest after attempts to get in touch with her were unsuccessful.

Abbenante was arraigned Monday on a felony count of unnecessary cruelty and a misdemeanor count of care of dogs. She was released on $3,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court on June 3.