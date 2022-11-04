PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.

If approved, Question 4 on Pawtucket’s local ballot would issue up to $330 million in bonds and notes–all to fund the construction of a new high school to replace McCoy Stadium.

“Approval of this bond will provide for the planning and construction of a new state-of-the-art high school for Pawtucket’s youth that will address health issues, structural integrity, educational climate, and safety concerns,” according to the city.

If the project moves forward, it would be Pawtucket’s first new school in more than 80 years.