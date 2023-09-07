PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Pawtucket plans to keep schools safe this year with the help of brand-new world-class technology.

The city said it will be the first in the state to implement the Skypath Mobile Defense Platform, which is an interactive system that will stream live data from schools to 911 dispatchers and first responders.

Once the system is set up, teachers will be able to press a button on Skypath’s smartphone app to alert police of an emergency. Then, first responders will be able to video chat with that teacher to get firsthand information about what happened and give them directions on what to do.

Those first responders will also have access to loads of data.

Blueprints of school buildings will be uploaded onto the platform, so officers will be able to see exactly where the emergency is. The officers will also be able to see what assets are available in the building.

In the case of an active shooter, first responders will be able to see where all other responding officers are located, as well as have one central communication channel.

The new system will save time, which will in turn save lives, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves.

“When there’s any type of emergency, the first few minutes are crucial, right?” she said. “When we’re getting that information and we’re able to get it out to the officers as they are responding, that obviously saves us time to be able to figure out what’s going on.”

The new technology will be implemented sometime next year. It will be installed in the city’s schools, as well as in some public buildings such as libraries, community centers and government facilities.

“The safety and security of our community is of utmost importance to us,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said. “This collaboration [with Skypath Security Inc.] demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the well-being of our residents and enhancing emergency preparedness.”

Skypath will be in charge of training first responders and teachers how to use the new system.

Pawtucket’s first year using the Skypath Mobile Defense System has been fully funded by a grant the city received.