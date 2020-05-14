Pawtucket graduation ceremonies to be filmed at McCoy, broadcast on Capitol TV

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket School District is doing everything in its power to ensure the Class of 2020 has a memorable graduation ceremony.

Both Charles E. Shea, William E. Tolman High Schools, as well as the Jacqueline M. Walsh School of the Arts, will host their commencement ceremonies at McCoy Stadium.

Even though it’s not what they expected, students in Pawtucket remain grateful.

Sayara Silwal, the valedictorian at Shea, tells Eyewitness News that speeches will be pre-recorded at the stadium and played during their virtual ceremony next month.

“There isn’t much they can do, so what they have done means a lot,” Silwal said. “Other schools are just mailing diplomas, but they’re giving us the ability to cross the stage.”

Pawtucket Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams hopes the day will still be special for the graduates, adding that the ceremony was planned with social distancing mandates in mind.

The Pawtucket Teachers Alliance and Administrators Associations are picking up the cost of the regalia, individual portraits, window signs and class masks for all graduates.

“The kids are appreciative and they do appreciate what we are doing and the parents too,” Principal of Shea High School Jacqueline Ash said. “I’ve received information from parents that say that they’re very happy.”

Students from all three schools will walk across the stage in late May and June, so that a videographer from the district can piece together all the elements of the graduation.

The three ceremonies will then air on Capitol TV on June 10, 11 and 12.