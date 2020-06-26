Pawtucket to hand out free medical masks to residents, businesses Saturday

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket residents and businesses can get free medical masks this weekend in an event coordinated by the city and its police department.

The city plans to distribute 13,000 blue medical masks from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot across from Pawtucket City Hall.

“As community partners, the department will have officers handing out masks for the safety of our residents,” Police Chief and acting Public Safety Director Tina Goncalves said. “We must all continue to do our part in raising awareness that this virus is still here.”

Since the pandemic began, Pawtucket has struggled with high case numbers. On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo said the city finally reached a daily positivity rate below 5%.

Raimondo delivered a stern message about mask-wearing during her briefing on Wednesday. She noted, at the time of the briefing, 33 states had a rolling average of new cases higher than the week prior, and at least seven states were reporting new “all-time highs” in hospitalizations.

“I want to be crystal clear about this. This is about science. This isn’t about politics,” Raimondo said. “This isn’t about what you might want to do, this isn’t about what you think might be best to do or most convenient to do. This is just about the facts.”

A recent study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States concluded that wearing face masks in public was the most effective way to prevent transmission.

“Eleven out of 15 states, including our own state, where mask-wearing is mandated, have seen a continued decline in cases,” Raimondo said Wednesday.

In a statement, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said with the economy reopening more, “residents have places to go,” adding that while social distancing should continue, “wearing a mask or face covering is the next best way to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.”

Saturday’s mask distribution is in anticipation of warmer weather and 4th of July festivities.

There are other efforts in Pawtucket to keep community members healthy. The city has its own walk-up and drive-through testing sites, and established a multi-lingual hotline for Pawtucket and Central Falls residents to schedule testing and answer questions about COVID-19.

