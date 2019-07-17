Pawtucket to change street lights to LEDs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Pawtucket has approved the change of street lights citywide from high-pressure sodium bulbs to light-emitting diodes (LEDs). The city’s department of public works has contracted with Siemens, the mayor’s office said Monday, and the conversion will start in mid-August.

“Transitioning over to LED lights will not only save us money, but is environmentally friendly,” Mayor Donald Grebien said in a news release. “We are making Pawtucket cleaner and greener.”

Over the next 13 years—the average lifetime of the LED bulbs—the city is anticipated to save about $5 million.

The city will start receiving rebates from National Grid and the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources when the conversion is complete, which is expected to be in mid-January 2020.

Pawtucket joins multiple Rhode Island municipalities in converting to LED street lights, including Providence, Cranston, and Central Falls.

