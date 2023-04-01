PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket officially has a new fire chief—John Trenteseaux.

The 29-year veteran was sworn in Saturday as the 20th chief of the Pawtucket Fire Department.

Mayor Don Grebien said the city was looking for a natural-born leader and Trenteseaux checked all the boxes.

“I truly feel that Chief Trenteseaux epitomizes those characteristics and I am thrilled to see what our fire department can accomplish under his leadership,” Grebien said.

“I am incredibly humbled to be the Chief of a fire department that has given me so much over the years,” Trentesaux said. “I do not take this responsibility lightly, and want to ensure Pawtucket residents that under my leadership, the Pawtucket Fire Department will remain one of the best departments in Rhode Island.”

Trenteseaux lives with his family in Seekonk and is a graduate of CCRI and Fisher College in Boston.