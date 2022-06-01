PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A school walkout across three schools in Pawtucket was organized by students to call attention to safety concerns.

In wake of the elementary school shooting in Texas, students from Blackstone Academy Charter School, as well as both Tollman and Shea high schools, walked out of class and down to Pawtucket City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

“We are here in response to the failures of our government, how they failed those babies in Texas,” Shea student Zachary Pinto said.

Pinto tells 12 News that students in Pawtucket are hurting.

“We are all tired, we needed to vent, we needed somewhere to place all of our energy and all of our anger. and all of our pain,” he said.

The students called on state leaders to do more to protect them, with many stating they don’t feel safe in school.

Some of the students said they initially felt supported by administrators during the walkout, but the Pawtucket superintendent said while safety is a top priority, the walkout was not condoned.

“We want our students to have a voice, but we don’t condone school walkouts as that creates safety concerns and loss of instruction,” the superintendent said in a letter to parents. “We want to encourage our students to work with their teachers, principals, and their community to express their concerns in a forum that is safe and doesn’t disrupt their education.”

In response to the statement sent to parents, Pinto said what really disrupts their education is the fear of being killed in school.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said the students were heard loud and clear.