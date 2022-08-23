PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Several businesses in a Pawtucket shopping plaza were damaged by fire Tuesday evening.

The Smithfield Avenue shopping plaza houses Maria’s Breakfast & Lunch, Nana’s Market, Helaney’s Bakery and Star Cutz. 12 News saw firefighters coming in and out of all four businesses.

Smoke is coming out of multiple storefronts here on Smithfield Ave in Pawtucket. Maria’s Breakfast & Lunch, Nana’s Market, and Star Cutz all have fire crews coming in and out of them with their windows and doors smashed out. pic.twitter.com/L4qJEzHvNd — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) August 24, 2022

Officials say the flames were discovered in a bakery and spread to the businesses on either side.

Smoke was also seen pouring from the roof of the building and out of the shattered storefront windows.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.