PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the suspect entered Silver Mart on Cottage Street, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money, according to police.

The clerk was not hurt.

Police on Wednesday released a surveillance image of the suspect, who they said made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Webb at (401) 727-9100 ext. 761 or at awebb@pawtucketpolice.com.