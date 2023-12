PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Pawtucket Tuesday evening.

Detective Sgt. Chris LeFort tells 12 News the victim was brought to the hospital after being stabbed on Main Street.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. LeFort said the victim “has not been able to provide details” of what happened.

It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.