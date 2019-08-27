Pawtucket speed cameras to launch on first day of school

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As students head back to school in Pawtucket, the city’s new speed cameras are set to go online.

Starting Wednesday, the cameras posted in the city’s school zones and intersections will turn on – beginning a 30-day warning period.

Once that grace period is over, those caught speeding in a school zone will be hit with a $50 ticket while those who speed through a red light will receive a $95 ticket.

The speed cameras will only be operational on school days from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Red light intersection camera locations:

Cottage Street and Newport Avenue (Route 1A)

Prospect and Division Streets

Main Street and Lonsdale Avenue (Route 122)

School zone speed camera locations:

Potter Burns Elementary School and Goff Middle School

Nathanael Greene Elementary School

Curtis Elementary School

Varieur Elementary School

Samuel Slater Middle School and Cunningham Elementary School

Shea High School

Jenks Middle School

Agnes Little Elementary School

Curvin McCabe Elementary School

Acting Public Safety Director and Police Chief Tina Goncalves said she hopes the implementation of the cameras will minimize speeding in school zones.

“Using this technology will simply be a new tool for the Police Department to improve the safety of the residents,” Goncalves said. “The traffic cameras will allow us to stretch our resources as many communities have done throughout the country.”

The speed cameras had a controversial launch in Providence before the State House made changes to how municipalities can operate them.

In 2018, Providence issued more than 63,000 speed camera tickets and collected about $3.2 million in fines.