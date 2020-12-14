Pawtucket speed cameras deactivated as schools go remote

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Since Pawtucket schools switched to full distance learning on Monday, the city’s school-zone speed cameras have been taken out of service for the time being.

“The safety of our children, teachers, and families is of utmost importance,” acting Public Safety Director and Police Chief Tina Goncalves said. “It is important that everyone continue to drive safely as most of our schools are located in neighborhoods.”

In accordance with state law, the cameras were only operational in zones where schools were in session.

The cameras will be turned back on once schools resume in-person learning.