Pawtucket spas busted in prostitution sting; 19 arrested

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A prostitution sting at three Pawtucket spas led to the arrest of 19 people Wednesday, according to police.
Police executed search warrants at Far East Spa, Harmony Spa and Pleasant Street Massage Therapy after receiving numerous complaints from residents and nearby business owners.
In total, 16 women and three men were arrested. Of those women, eight were charged solely for practicing massage therapy without a license.
The following employers were arrested and charged with pandering or permitting prostitution and owning a massage therapy business without the proper licensing:
- Stelly Sang Ok, 84, of Killeen, Texas
- Yon C. Wood, 62, of Brooklyn, New York
- Jean Son Derrico, 61, of Flushing, New York
- Jeonsuk Lee, 63, of Hartford, Connecticut
- Sophia Spingarn, 60, of Centerville, Virginia
- Andrew Spingarn, 64, of Pawtucket
Two other business owners – Aleksandr Ilchemko, 60, of Stoughton, Mass., and George Azar, 55, of Coventry – were arrested and charged with procurement of sexual conduct for a fee.
In Ok Bang, 53, and Jung Mi Lee, 46, both of Flushing, New York, and Eun Joo Chae, 50, of Palisades Park, New Jersey, were arrested and charged with prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.
Police also have an outstanding arrest warrant for Grace, Kwon, 56, of Lincoln, on charges of pandering or permitting prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.