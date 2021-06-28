Pawtucket shooting victim identified as former Sacred Heart football star

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a Brockton man was shot and killed in Pawtucket over the weekend.

The victim was identified Monday as 29-year-old Keshaudas Spence.

Police responding to a report of shots fired on Central Avenue early Saturday morning found a vehicle stopped on nearby George Bennett Industrial Highway. Inside, they found Spence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Spence was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Another person was in the driver’s seat, according to police, but it’s unclear if that person was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Craig Letourneau at (401) 727-9100 ext. 818 or cletourneau@pawtucketpolice.com.

Sacred Heart University put out a statement saying Spence was a student-athlete who was the football program’s all-time leading rusher, having amassed 3,745 yards from 2011–2014.

“It is with the deepest sympathy that we grieve the loss of our former teammate and brother Keshaudas Spence,” SHU head coach Mark Nofri said. “‘Shaudy’, as he was known to his teammates, was one of the greatest ever to wear a SHU football jersey. Shaudy was a great football player, outstanding teammate and an even better person. #33 will always be remembered as a Pioneer. RIP Shaudy. You will be missed.”

Sacred Heart said Spence earned Second Team All America honors in 2013 and was on the watch list for the Walter Payton Award after setting the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,669 yards.

During his career, he helped lead the Pioneers to back-to-back NEC titles in 2013 and 2014, along with the team’s first FCS playoff bid.

Spence graduated in 2015 with a degree in communications, according to Sacred Heart.