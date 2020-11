PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a man was shot and killed in Pawtucket on Halloween night.

The victim was identified by police on Monday as Joel A. Rosario, 22, of Central Falls.

The shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lonsdale and Mineral Spring avenues, according to police.

Responding officers found Rosario suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to The Miriam Hospital where he later died.