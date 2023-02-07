PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Henry J. Winters Elementary School students in Pawtucket will continue distance learning Tuesday after a pipe burst over the weekend and flooded parts of the building.

Cleanup efforts will continue after a “heating coil failure” caused a pipe to burst on the third floor, according to the district’s website.

Acting Superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi told 12 News there are widespread impacts in one wing of the building.

“We are trying to determine the cause of the failure and the extent of the damage,” Benedetti-Ramzi said. “It does appear as though weather may have been a factor, but we can’t determine that as a fact at this point. We have engineers coming in and out of the building.”

Benedetti-Ramzi said staff only noticed the water early Monday morning, causing the school to quickly move to distance learning.

The district will provide meals at certain drive-up locations for those who need them. Additional information will be sent out to families.

The new school had just opened in the fall but wasn’t the only school to experience weather-related damage over the weekend.

Smithfield High School students will have a second day of remote learning after pipes burst there over the weekend.

Schools in Middletown and North Kingstown were also impacted.