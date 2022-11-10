PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — McCoy Stadium will soon be no more.

Pawtucket voters approved Question 4 on their local ballot allowing the city to borrow $330 million to construct a new high school.

The new school, which would include a fully-integrated career and technical center, would be built on the property that used to house McCoy Stadium.

The proposed 482,000-square-foot high school campus would consolidate Shea and Tolman high schools into one building for 2,500 students, according to the city.

Earlier this year, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien told 12 News there would be some kind of farewell to McCoy if voters approved the bond measure.

It will be Pawtucket’s first new school in more than 80 years. Grebien said it would take at least five years to build the school.

The bond money would also be used to fund improvements to other school facilities across the city.