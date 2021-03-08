CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Pawtucket residents ages 50 and older will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, mayor says

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket residents ages 50 and older will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday.

The city is expecting to receive additional doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks, according to Grebien.

“There continues to be a strong demand for vaccination from our diverse community,” he said.

The mayor said vaccines are expected to be made available for residents ages 50 and older beginning the week of March 15.

Grebien clarified that, while vaccines will be made available for residents ages 50 and older, they will be prioritizing residents ages 65 and older.

Residents are encouraged to complete an online form in order to get more information on upcoming vaccination clinics.

“I urge everyone to continue to sign up on the form so that you can be contacted as soon as more vaccine is available,” Grebien said.

Eligible residents that have filled out the form will be contacted by the “BEAT COVID-19” team when there is an upcoming clinic they can sign up for, but this form does not guarantee a spot.

Registration for vaccine clinics can be done either through the city’s website or the BEAT COVID-19 hotline once a resident is notified that they qualify.

The city is anticipating to have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots available throughout separate clinics, Grebien said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

