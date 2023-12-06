PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It appears that McCoy Stadium’s fate is sealed.

In a letter addressed to Soloviev Group CEO Michael Hershman, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien explained that the city is moving forward with demolishing the beloved ballpark in favor of building a new high school.

“Unfortunately, there has been no productive dialogue between your engineers and ours, despite repeated requests,” Grebien wrote. “We believe it is time for our respective organizations to move forward.”

“While we are sure that you share our disappointment that this thought process didn’t lead to the final result we may have hoped, we are grateful for the interest you and your team showed in our community,” he continued. “We hope there will be other opportunities to partner with your generous organization in the future.”

McCoy Stadium has sat vacant since 2019, when the Pawtucket Red Sox rebranded and moved to Worcester.

Efforts to save the stadium were spearheaded by real estate mogul Stefan Soloviev, who graduated from the University of Rhode Island in the 1990s.

Soloviev, chairman of the Soloviev Group, planned on fixing up the ballpark and eventually bringing in a new baseball team.

He offered to buy McCoy Stadium for its appraised value, plus an additional $1 million, but was met with resistance from Grebien, who claimed it was far too late to save the ballpark.

In a statement to 12 News, Hershman expressed disappointment in the city’s decision.

“We provided the decision makers with a firm written offer to renovate McCoy Stadium, including a cost commitment and detailed specifications for the project,” Hershman explained. “To suggest that we did not exchange engineer information is an excuse.”

“We reviewed already conceived plans by the Pawtucket School Committee which clearly showed a way to fit the high school on the property with the stadium,” he continued. “It was not ideal, but it was possible.”

Though Grebien said he would consider Soloviev’s proposal, Hershman said it’s been clear “from the beginning” that their efforts to save the stadium were not supported by the city.