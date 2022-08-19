PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — For those interested in serving a local community, the city of Pawtucket is now taking applications for new police officers.

Mayor Donald Grebien and Police Chief Tina Goncalves announced Friday that applications will be accepted through Sept. 19, 2022.

“Pawtucket is a great community to live, work, and commit to public service,” Grebien said.

“The top priority of the Pawtucket Police Department is to ensure the safety of the residents, businesses, and visitors to our city,” Goncalves added.

To be considered, candidates must meet the following requirements:

High school graduate, or holder of a General Education Diploma (GED)

18 or older and no older than 42 years old by Sept. 19, 2022

Must be U.S. citizen

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must have completed 30 college credits from an accredited college or 1 year of military service

Applicants must also pass a physical agility test to become an officer.

A mock physical agility test will be held on Sept. 4.

Visit the Pawtucket Police Department’s website to learn more about the job and application process.

Applications are being accepted through PoliceApp.