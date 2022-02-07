Pawtucket recruiting police officers, firefighters

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Pawtucket is looking for its next class of police and fire recruits.

Mayor Donald Grebien, Public Safety Director and Police Chief Tina Goncalves and Fire Chief William Sisson announced Monday that applications will be accepted from Feb. 7 through March 21.

“Pawtucket is a great community to live, work, and commit to public service,” Grebien said in a news release. “Becoming a police officer or firefighter is a rewarding experience and holds the great responsibility of protecting our citizens and our community.”

Police candidates must meet the following requirements at the time of application:

High school graduate or possess a General Education Diploma (GED)

Age 18 or older, no more than 35 years of age by March 21, 2022

U.S. citizen

A valid driver’s license

Thirty (30) completed college credits from an accredited college or one (1) year active military service in lieu of college credits

To help applicants prepare for the physical agility test, the city said it will be holding a simulated version of the test at Pariseau Field on March 13. Certified assessors will be on hand to provide coaching and assistance.

The official agility test is scheduled for March 26.

Firefighter recruits must meet the following requirements at the time of application:

Must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. Citizen

Must be a high school graduate or possess a General Education Diploma (GED)

Must present a valid driver’s license

Must provide a certified copy of your driving record (no more than 60 days from application period) from your state of residence

Must provide a certified copy of your Bureau of Criminal Identification (B.C.I.) report (no more than 60 days from application period) from your state of residence

Must have a valid Rhode Island Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-Basic) License, EMT-Cardiac License, or Paramedic License. If you do not have one of the above RI licenses, you will need to have your National Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification pending a Rhode Island EMT-Basic License by the date of the oral interview

Must present a valid certificate of successful completion of the RI Association of Fire Chiefs Physical Performance Assessment (PPA) issued after April 1, 2021

If a candidate hasn’t already passed the written test from the Rhode Island Association of Fire Chiefs, they must sign up for the next test on May 14. Recruits will also be required to pass physical and psychological exams and a drug screening.

Anyone with questions about the recruitment process or requirements can call the personnel office at (401) 728-0500 ext. 235.