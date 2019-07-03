Pawtucket pool to reopen after hiring two certified lifeguards

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket pool that was closed due to a lack of lifeguards is now able to open for the season, Eyewitness News has learned.

According to the city, Veterans Memorial Pool – located in the Fairlawn section of Pawtucket – will reopen this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Last Friday, the city said the pool would remain closed until they could hire a Red Cross certified (non-surf) certified lifeguard.

@CityofPawtucket can’t open it’s Veterans Memorial Pool because of no lifeguards. The city has been seeking two Red Cross certified candidates. For now the pool will remain closed. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/vcLXb9jxYc — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) June 28, 2019

Soon after Eyewitness News reported on the lifeguard shortage, the city said hired two certified lifeguards.

Recreation Manager John Blais said both lifeguards they hired mentioned seeing the Eyewitness News report before applying.

“We are excited to get the community pool up and running,” Blais said. “Thank you to all for your positive community support and outreach, which helped us hire the right, qualified lifeguards. This is a testament to the great people who live in the neighborhood.”

According to the city, the pool will be open 7 days a week from July 6 through Aug. 18.

The pool will be closed July 9, 10, 17, and 18 due to scheduling conflicts. The city said they are working on possible alternatives that will allow the pool to open on those dates.

The pool will be open during the following hours:

Monday: Noon – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m

Thursday: Noon – 5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The pool will also serve as a site for Aramark’s Free Summer Food Service Program.

Weather permitting, free lunches will be served from Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. when the pool is open, with the exception of Aug. 12. The program will run through Aug. 16.