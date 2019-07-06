Pawtucket pool reopens; residents thankful

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The gates to Pawtucket’s Veterans Memorial Pool opened officially for the summer at 11 a.m.

We first reported on June 28 the city’s pool would remain closed until a Red Cross certified (non-surf) lifeguard was hired.

Eyewitness News reporter Torry Gaucher followed up on this story July 3, the city announced they hired two Red Cross certified (non-surf) lifeguard.

Veteran’s Memorial Pool is now open to the public, and you don’t have to be a resident of Pawtucket to go for a swim.

Central Falls resident Jessica Lippe and her family were one of the first people at the pool Saturday morning.

She has been coming to the pool since she was a child.

Now, she has the opportunity to take her children back to Pawtucket’s city pool.

This is the pool her children learn to swim at.

When she found out there was a chance the pool would remain closed for the summer because of no lifeguards, she took to social media.

Libbe asked for people to share the information in hopes of a lifeguard would apply for the position.

The cost to get into the pool is a dollar.

The pool will be closed July 9, 10, 17, and 18 due to scheduling conflicts. The city said they are working on possible alternatives that will allow the pool to open on those dates.

The pool will be open during the following hours:

Monday: Noon – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m

Thursday: Noon – 5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The pool will also serve as a site for Aramark’s Free Summer Food Service Program.

Weather permitting, free lunches will be served from Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. when the pool is open, with the exception of Aug. 12. The program will run through Aug. 16.