Pawtucket police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Police Department issued a warning to residents Monday about a phone scam that’s resurfaced.

According to police, scammers are calling people and coercing them to pay a quick ransom under the false pretense that a loved one has been kidnapped.

Police said in most cases, the best course of action is to simply hang up if you receive this type of call. If the caller tries to prevent you from hanging up and contacting the victim, that should be seen as a red flag that it’s a scam.

Other steps to consider:

Try to contact the alleged victim by text or social media and ask them to call you.

Request to speak to your family member directly. Ask only questions that person would know the answers to.

Police advised against sharing any personal information about yourself or your family, and said you should never agree to pay a ransom by wire or in person.

If you suspect a real kidnapping is taking place, contact your local or nearest law enforcement agency immediately.