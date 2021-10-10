Pawtucket police trying identify child found alone

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are looking to identify a boy that was found without any adult supervision.

According to a release, police say they received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a child found that was believed to be in the area of Exit 26 on I-95 by a woman who was on her way home.

The child, whose age is not known at this time, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

The boy is now in the custody of DCYF and anyone with information is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-726-3911.

