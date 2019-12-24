Live Now
Pawtucket Police seek suspect in weekend double stabbing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket Police are looking a man who allegedly stabbed two men in a dispute over a woman.

According to Pawtucket Police, Jonathan Almonte, 27 of Central Falls, showed up to a Sumner Street home Saturday night to confront his ex-girlfriend over having a new boyfriend.

Almonte allegedly stabbed two men who tried to intervene and took off before officers arrived.

Two men — 25 and 33-years old — were taken to the hospital non life-threatening stab wounds to their necks and back.

Pawtucket Police said they’re secured a warrant and are prepared to charge Almonte with two counts of felony assault.

