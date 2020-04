PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who they say robbed a grocery store in Pawtucket over the weekend.

The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the Stop & Shop on Cottage Street, according to police.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a hat, sunglasses, gloves and a face mask during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Edward Berube at (401) 727-9100 ext. 761 or eberube@pawtucketpolice.com.