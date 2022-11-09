PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Tuesday.

Police say a man walked into the store located on Broadway around 8:15 p.m. and took an undetermined amount of cash.

No threat was made and no weapon was shown, according to investigators, however, a gun was seen in his waistband.

The suspect is described as a Black male who stands between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot tall with a thin build. Police say he was wearing a black ski mask, black hat, a white/grey hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Juckett at (401) 727-9100 ext. 700 or at kjuckett@pawtucketpolice.com.