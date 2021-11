PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are asking for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Donna Bennett, 43, has been missing since November 10. She was last seen in the North Main Street area of Providence, according to the department.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Letourneau at 401-727-9100 ext 818 or at cletourneau@pawtucketpolice.com