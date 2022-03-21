WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police officer who’s suspended for allegedly shooting a teenager while off-duty last summer faced a judge Monday on new, unrelated charges.

Daniel Dolan, 39, was arraigned on single counts of domestic vandalism and disorderly conduct, which prosecutors say stem from him getting violent with a family member on Friday.

The judge set Dolan’s bail at $1,000 with surety and ordered him to have no contact with his wife and children.

A second hearing for Dolan was then held since his arrest violated the terms of his bail.

Dolan was charged with three counts of felony assault following an incident in West Greenwich last June. Rhode Island State Police said he pulled his badge and gun on a vehicle in an effort to stop it, then fired a shot when the driver took off.

The driver, an 18-year-old boy, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. He was in the car with two friends and later told police they drove off since they didn’t believe Dolan, who was in plain clothes and driving his personal pickup truck, was a real officer.

An investigation led by the attorney general’s office found the shooting was unjustified.

The shooting victim and one of the other teenagers were in court with their families for both of Dolan’s hearings. They declined to comment on the matter.

Prosecutors allege these incidents show Dolan has a temper problem, but his defense attorney refuted that claim and any connection between the two events.

“Reference to the current charge in this court as being a crime of anger: it was an off-duty police shooting incident, your honor. That’s a completely different characterization,” attorney Michael Colucci said.

“There is no evidence or record of an anger problem, your honor,” he added. “It’s an isolated incident from all appearances.”

According to Coventry police, Dolan was calm and cooperative during his latest arrest, telling officers that he’s been under a lot of stress having no income.

Dolan is currently suspended without pay from the Pawtucket Police Department.

Following the second hearing, the judge set bail at $3,000 with surety and ordered Dolan to start an anger management program. He’s due back in court March 30.