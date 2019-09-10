Pawtucket police offering gift cards for unwanted firearms

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket residents who have unwanted firearms in the house can turn them over to police this weekend in exchange for VISA gift cards.

The gun buyback event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pawtucket police substation located at 270 Armistice Blvd., police announced Tuesday.

A $100 gift card will be issued for every rifle or shotgun turned in, police said, while a pistol can be exchanged for a $150 gift card and an assault rifle can be exchanged for a $200 gift card.

The event is open only to Pawtucket residents. Participants are required to show proof of residency with either a driver’s license, state-issued ID or current utility bill, according to police. City businesses are not eligible.

Firearms must be placed in a bag or box and transported to the event in the trunk of a vehicle. They also must not be loaded, and any ammunition should be brought in a separate container.

Every weapon that’s turned over will be destroyed. There will be no payment for incomplete firearms but police said all gun parts and accessories will be accepted for destruction. The same goes for different types of ammunition and BB guns.

For those who don’t have access to transportation, police are also offering to respond to any home in the city to pick up a firearm that a resident wants to turn in. To request a pickup, call the Pawtucket Police Dispatch Center at (401) 727-9100 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.