Pawtucket police looking for hit-and-run vehicle

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are looking for a hit-and-run driver that left a man injured.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police say a 41-year-old man was walking in the area 496 Beverage Hill Ave., when he was struck from behind.

The victim was taken to the hospital with head and leg injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Evidence found at the scene by investigators leads them to believe that a pick-up truck is the suspected vehicle involved.

Police said the truck should be missing a passenger side mirror and may also have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ethan Barrett at 401-727-9100 ext.758 or at ebarrett@pawtucketpolice.com

