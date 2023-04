PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot in Pawtucket Monday evening.

Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort tells 12 News the man was shot in the shoulder on Mineral Spring Avenue.

#UPDATE: Pawtucket police confirm an 18-year-old man was shot in his shoulder. His injury is non-life-threatening and he was transported to RI Hospital.



Police seem to be reopening Mineral Spring Avenue now. @wpri12 https://t.co/cr0BO1moTV pic.twitter.com/QSH5cvnbJn — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) April 17, 2023

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether police have a suspect in custody.