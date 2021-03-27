Pawtucket police investigating two overnight shootings

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the first happened around 12:30 a.m., at the intersection of Benefit St. and Newport Ave. The second shooting happened on Flint St.

A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

According to Det. Sgt. Theodore Georgitis, they are looking in to whether the shootings are related, but it is to early to tell.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/19/21: Fr. Nicanor Austriaco

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community