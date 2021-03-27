Pawtucket police investigating two overnight shootings

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the first happened around 12:30 a.m., at the intersection of Benefit St. and Newport Ave. The second shooting happened on Flint St.

A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

According to Det. Sgt. Theodore Georgitis, they are looking in to whether the shootings are related, but it is to early to tell.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department.