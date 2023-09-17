PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating two hit-and-run accidents that happened hours apart on Saturday night.

Investigators say just after 8:30 p.m., a 46-year-old man was struck by an SUV on Joan Drive.

The driver of the vehicle then took off from the scene.

The victim suffered leg injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Then, just before midnight at Main and Mulberry Streets, a 40-year-old man was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the area.

He was taken to the the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Traffic Division.